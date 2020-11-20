Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Karen Gail Costigan


1952 - 2020
Karen Gail Costigan Obituary

Karen Gail Costigan, 68, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Community Medical Center, Scranton.

She was born in Scranton on July 22, 1952, and was the daughter of Lois Davis, Dallas, and the late John Davis Jr.

Karen graduated from Dallas High School in 1970 and earned a bachelor's degree in nursing at College Misericordia in 1974. In her long nursing career, she held many positions, including educator, nursing consultant, nurse manager, director of nursing, and case management RN for local nursing facilities and area hospitals. Karen was a highly respected and a loved friend to countless people in the medical community.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by daughters, Kaitlin Erin and Carrie Ann Costigan.

Karen is survived by daughters, Shannon Boyle and husband, Kenneth, Hanover Twp.; and Brianne Costigan, Pittston; grandchildren, Jared and Nadia Chase Costigan; Kiah Elise Winston; Gianna Kaitlin Winston; Grace Karen Boyle; Odesia Griffith; and Kendra Griffith; and sisters, Megan Gilroy; and Jacqueline K. Davis.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

A private interment will be in Abington Hills Cemetery, Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be mailed to CBH Ministry and Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 281, Dallas, PA 18612 or made online at www.cbhministy.com.

Online condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.


