Karen L. Banks

Karen L. Banks Obituary

Karen L. Banks, 74, of Shickshinny Valley Road, Shickshinny, passed away Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.

Born Jan. 1, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Charles Spencer Sr. and Ann Raitter. She was raised in the Back Mountain area and graduated from Lake-Lehman High School. After high school, she joined the U.S. Women's Army Corps and served in Vietnam. She was discharged in 1965, attaining the rank of PFC. Following her military service, she resided in Pennsylvania for 28 years before moving to Virginia for six years and returned to the area before her fifth grandchild was born in 1999.

Karen was employed by Walmart, Wilkes-Barre, until retiring in 2007. Previous employers included Penn Lee Footwear, Leslie Fay Company, Nor Ann Fashions and Cannon. She was a professional seamstress, crafter, painter and an advanced crochet artist. She loved creating items for family and friends.

She was a member of American Legion Post 495, Shickshinny.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, William Banks, on July 26, 2007; and a sister, Susan Johnson-Fielding, on May 3, 2014.

Surviving are children, Clara Harvey (Timothy), Sugar Notch; Wendy Leiby (John III), at home; Walter Cook (Christina), Plymouth; and Victoria Banks-Mosley, Georgia; grandchildren, Jake Leiby, Pantera, Lane and Cooper Harvey; Sean Banks; Chela Campbell; and Aaron Patton; great-grandchildren, Sean Campbell, Joshua and Jacob Turner, Aadon, Aadonis and Aamari Patton; brothers, Charles Spencer (Betty); and Scott Spencer (Jill); and nieces and nephews.

There will be no public calling hours. A private service will be held with the Rev. Michael Bodek officiating.

Interment with military honors will be in Sorber Cemetery, Reyburn.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.


