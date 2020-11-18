Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Service
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Karen Lewis Obituary

Karen Lewis, 55, of Ashley, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on July 12, 1965, she was the daughter of the late George "Skip" and Antoinette Krushinski Lewis.

She was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and West Side Vocational Technical School.

She was employed by Benny's Restaurant, Ashley, Lehigh Valley Hospital and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Karen enjoying cruising and riding on motorcycles, hanging out with her friends at campfires and going out on girl's night.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Skip and Antoinette Lewis; brothers, Mark and Tommy Lewis.

Surviving is a stepsister, Sheri Hunter-Yech; three nieces; one nephew; two aunts; several cousins; and her companion, Robert Jackloski.

A blessing service will be held at noon Friday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday.


