|
|
Karen Newton, formerly of Scranton, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home in Dallas, after an illness.
Born in Scranton on Nov. 6, 1945, to the late Mary and Earl Rozelle, she attended Kingston High School and Bradford Beauty School. She worked for many years as a beauty salon owner and a certified nursing assistant before her retirement. She loved traveling, trips to the casino and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by a son, Arthur Newton, in 2015; and a brother, Earl Rozelle, in 2009.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Arthur "Bud" Newton, Dallas; daughter, Lisa Pretko and son-in-law, Matthew Pretko, Dallas; daughter, Leighann Slusark and fiancé, George Kocher, Harveys Lake; brother Jacque Rozelle, Swoyersville; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2020