Karen P. Weed, 74, of West Pittston, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 15, 1945, in Mechanicsburg, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Popple and Isabel Argenio Popple Bellanca.
She was a 1963 graduate of West Pittston High School and graduated from the Wilkes-Barre Business College. She was employed by The Boston Store, Wilkes-Barre, until she got pregnant with her first child.
She was employed by the Luzerne County Bureau of the Aging for more than 25 years before retiring as the manager of the Charles T. Adams Active Adult Center in Wilkes-Barre.
She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, West Pittston. She was a member and past president of United Methodist Women; on the Board of Trustees; member of Class '18; secretary of the administrative council; former lay speaker; member of various book study groups; and helped with the annual apple festival and flea market. She was a member of the West Pittston Women's Club and also spent two summers running the concession stand at the West Pittston Pool in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers play after becoming a fan in the mid-1960s when Bart Starr was the quarterback. She also enjoyed watching Peyton Manning and her favorite quarterback Kenny Stabler play. She enjoyed watching Survivor, The Next Food Network Star, Criminal Minds and Perry Mason and looked forward to attending NHRA drag races with her husband on the weekends. She also had a creative side, painting and making ceramics (especially ornaments and Christmas trees) for family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear daughter, Amanda, who died in 1994; aunts and uncles.
Surviving are her husband of 31 years, Charles Weed; sons, Thomas Obrzut Jr.; and Mark Obrzut and wife, Lucy, both of West Pittston; step-daughter, Rebecca Evansky and husband, John, Hudson Falls, N.Y.; sisters, Anita Popple; and Toni Joy Granteed and husband. Ronald, both of West Pittston; grandchildren, John Barnhart and wife, Lauren; Alex Sickler,; Victoria Tapia and husband, Hakim; Mark Obrzut Jr.; Lucy Obrzut; and Nate Obrzut; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Arianna Tapia; Chloe, Declan and Colton Barnhart; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and therapists at Highland Manor, Exeter, the nurses and doctors at General Hospital and Dr. Kevin Musto and his staff for their excellent care of Karen in her final days. And a special thank you to her cousin, Dr. Lauren Argenio, for her wonderful care over the years and her sisters, Anita and Toni Joy, who kept her company while she was in the hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church of West Pittston, 408 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, with the Rev. Tenny Rupnick, pastor, officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the church.
Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 14, 2019