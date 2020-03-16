|
|
Karen Susan Czwalina, 68, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 26, 1951, and was the daughter of the late Harry and Alberta Stanlus Eustice.
Karen graduated from Wyoming Area High School in 1969 and received her Bachelor of Science in Medical technology from Wilkes College. She was employed as a medical technologist by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, a teacher's aide by Gate of Heaven School and a phlebotomist by Geisinger Wyoming Valley. Karen was a loving mother and nana. She also had a great love for animals especially dogs and horses.
She is survived by daughters, Kristen Forster (Jason), Shickshinny; and Morgan Anthony (Keith), Nuangola; brother, Harry Eustice (Wedad), Troy, Mich.; grandchildren, Alyse Forster, Raygan and Gracelyn Anthony; nephews, Eric and Evan Eustice.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with A Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 state Route 29, Hunlock Creek, with Rev. Alex Roche officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Smith Healthcare for the compassionate care given to their mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 16, 2020