|
|
Karl B. Berretta, 71, of Harding, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home, after a courageous battle against COPD and leukemia.
Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late Charles C. and Julia J. Binker Berretta.
Karl was a graduate of the first graduating class of Wyoming Area High School, and was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of aviation electrician's mate, petty officer 3rd class and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.
Upon his honorable discharge from active service, Karl was employed in maintenance as a mechanic throughout the Wyoming Valley and was currently enjoying his well-earned retirement.
During his retirement, as he described as every day is Saturday, he enjoyed being outside. Karl enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and loved building colorful campfires for all to gather around. He was well-known for his ability to fix anything and as such he enjoyed doing various handyman tasks for his neighbors and friends.
In addition to his parents Charles and Julia, Karl was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amanda Marie Berretta, on April 4, 2000.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, the former Kathleen L. Pochop, Harding; daughter, Tracy Lynn Berretta, Harding; son, Brandon Karl Berretta-Paris and his husband, Bobby Berretta-Paris, Miami, Fla.; grandsons, Adam Karl Berretta and Austin Michael Berretta; sisters, Charlene Daly and her husband, James Daly, Scarborough, Main; and Sandra Brown, Montrose; and aunt, Mary Drew, Hudson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services for Karl will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Interment with military honors will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Dress attire is Karl Casual and because of COVID-19, please respect social distancing and masks will be required at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at www.donate.lls.org or to the at in Karl's memory.
For information or to leave Karl's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 12, 2020