Katherine "Kay" Johnson Edgerton, 93, formerly of Dallas, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late, Ernest F. and Katherine Ritchie Johnson, formerly of Franconia, N.H.
Kay resided in Wilkes-Barre with her aunts, Ms. Ellen, Ms. Margaret and Ms. Sara Ritchie. In June 1950, Kay married Robert G. Edgerton of Wilkes-Barre. Prior to moving to Dallas, the Edgertons resided in Forty Fort and Cape Coral, Fla.
Mrs. Edgerton is survived by her husband of 69½ years, Robert George Edgerton Sr.; sons, Robert G. Edgerton Jr. and wife, Nancy, Dallas; Ritchie Edgerton and wife, Patricia, Hanover Twp.; three grandchildren, Robert III and wife, Kristin, Boston; Leigh Edgerton Waring and husband, Charles, Philadelphia; and Amy Edgerton Reed, Allentown; and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Edgerton was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Vassar College and received graduate degrees from Marywood University.
She was a guidance counselor and psychologist at the Wyoming Area School District, a psychologist for United Rehabilitation Services, a school psychologist with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit and a consulting psychologist with United Cerebral Palsy of South Western Florida.
Mrs. Edgerton served on many local service boards and was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Grace Episcopal Church, 30 Butler St., Kingston. The Rev. John Hartman will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service in the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Forty Fort cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lanning Anselmi and the staff at Mercy Center for the care they gave Kay throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to Mercy Center, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 2, 2020