|
|
Katherine Krempa Jarvis of Edwardsville died Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 96 from natural causes.
Born Sept. 29, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Souchik Krempa and resided all her life in Edwardsville. She attended Edwardsville schools. Katherine worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue for over 20 years until her retirement.
Katherine was a life member of St. John's Orthodox Church, Edwardsville.
Surviving are her aunt, Helen Rohon and her daughter, Janine; and several cousins on her mother's side of the family.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. John's Orthodox Cemetery, Pringle. Masks and appropriate distancing are required if attending.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 24, 2020