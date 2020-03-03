Home

Katherine Mary Ford


1950 - 2020
Katherine Mary Ford Obituary
Katherine Mary Ford, R.N., of Reisterstown, Md., and formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, due to complications from surgery.

She was born March 24, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Bernard Joseph Ford Jr. and Ethel May Lee Ford.

Katherine graduated from St. Mary's High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing. She started her nursing career at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md., and later at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She retired from nursing due to COPD and moved back to Maryland to be near her sons.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia; brothers, Patrick, Robert Charles, John Michael and Bernard Joseph III.

Surviving are her three sons, Adam Ford Eicher, Eric Ford Eicher and Sean Ford Eicher; sisters, Margaret Lee Kotsko, Nanticoke; Mary Frances Ford, Dallas; Ellen Sue Fox, Virginia; and Bernadette Marie Ford, Maryland; sister-in-law, Joan Ford, Nanticoke; 10 nephews and nieces; and numerous cousins.

As per Katherine's wishes, private funeral services were provided by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 3, 2020
