Kathie Ann (Solyan) Rzodski, 69, of Binghamton, New York, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born July 15, 1950, in Johnson City, New York.
Kathie was preceded in death by her father, Walter Solyan; mother, Julia (Malinich) Solyan; and brother, Mark Solyan.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mitchell Rzodski; sister, Paulette Solyan; brother, Tim Solyan and sister-in-law, Maryann Owazany; sisters-in-law, Donna Skechus, husband, Edward; and Deborah Rzodski; step-daughters, Shannon Spagnuolo, husband, Joseph; and Janine Sobocinski, husband, John; and five grandchildren, Cortney, Merry, Johnny, Noa Marie, and Julianna.
She was a graduate of Johnson City High School and attended Broome Community College, where she went on to pursue a 41-year career in dental hygiene. Kathie loved working in her flower garden, "talking," reading, "talking," sewing, "talking" and spending time with family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Francis of Assisi church in Binghamton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathie's name can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Resources of Central New York, the Lupus Foundation in Broome County, and/or the .
