Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kemmerer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Kemmerer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Kemmerer Obituary

Kathleen A. Kemmerer, of Warrior Run, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Wesley Village, Pittston.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Clara Knowles Conklin and was a graduate of Hanover High School. Kathleen enjoyed doing arts and crafts and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter; Karen; and sister, Jane Schinse.

She is survived by son, Donald Kemmerer Jr. and his fiancée, Dee, Alden; daughter, Lori Black and her husband, Brian, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Steven, Christopher, Scott, Brianna, Liam and Aidan; siblings, Judith Conklin; Phyllis Zulkoski; and niece and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Visit the funeral home website for additional information at www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -