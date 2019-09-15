|
Kathleen A. Stafford, 67, of Shavertown, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Doris Ann Scott Venables and was a graduate of Nortre Dame High School, Moylan.
Kathleen was with the bookkeeping department with Mellon Bank, Dallas, for many years. Before moving to the Back Mountain, she was a shop steward with International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. She was an avid bowler with numerous bowling leagues.
Kathleen was preceded in death by a sister, Maribeth Henry.
Surviving is her husband of 39 years, George Strafford, at home; sisters, Pat Murray and her husband Dave, Brookhaven; Rose Hudyma, Milton, Del.; Joanne Fuller and her husband, Tom, Eddystone; brothers, Mike Venables and his wife, Dee, Orangeville, Fla.; Hal Venables and his wife, Carol, Cle Elum, Wash.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Deacon Thomas Cesarini officiating.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service time Tuesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 15, 2019