Kathleen Ann Stobodzian, 61, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Born Feb. 1, 1958, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of Irene Kaminski Everett and the late Eugene Everett.
Kathleen was a 1975 graduate of Hanover Area High School. She was employed by Mercy Health Care Center in Sheatown before retiring.
Her daughters, Aimee Jo and Joey Lynn, preceded her in death.
Kathleen will be greatly missed by her mother, Irene; daughters, Lee Ann (Nick) Telencho, Warrior Run; Megan (Robert) Mozeleski, Hanover Twp.; and Maria (Mike Moore) Stobodzian, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Cierra, Jordyn, Joey, Juliana, Baysia, Ella, Ethan and Robbie; sisters, Mary Ellen (Joe) Bednar, Atco, N.J.; and Paula (Rick Kendig) Everett, Hunlock Creek; brothers, Eugene (Ingrid) Everett, Hunlock Creek; and Eric (Joan) Everett, Benton; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and other family and friends, including Buddy the squirrel.
Kathleen's entire family is grateful for the compassionate, loving care she received from her caregivers at home and in hospice.
Celebration of Kathleen's life will be held with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Kathleen's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 11, 2019