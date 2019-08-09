Home

Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Kathleen Boyle Coop

Kathleen Boyle Coop Obituary
Kathleen Boyle Coop died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, after a long illness.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Kathy was the third of eight children of the late Rita McDermott Boyle and Joseph Boyle.

She held several administrative positions in academic and government organizations, including an assignment in Europe. Kathy later moved with her husband, Sgt. Major Roy Coop (retired U.S. Army), to Virginia and Kentucky.

For the past several years, they resided in Nanticoke, and Kathy recently became a resident of Keystone Garden Estates in Larksville.

Kathy was predeceased by her son, Patrick Coop; sister, Peggy Boyle; and parents, Rita and Joseph Boyle.

In addition to her devoted and beloved husband, Roy, Kathy is also survived by siblings, Molly Krafchik and Susan, Rita, James, Joseph and Raymond Boyle and their spouses; 23 nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.

For their compassionate care, Kathy's family sincerely thanks the staff of Keystone Garden Estates and nurses of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Kathy's life will be celebrated privately by her family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 9, 2019
