Kathleen Dougherty Shannon, 88, devoted wife, mother, and devout Catholic, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, with her children at her side, at Grace Care Center, Katy, Texas.
Kathleen was born Jan. 24, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, to the late Bryan and Catherine Dougherty.
Kathleen attended St. Leo's Church and its parish school in Ashley.
On June 8, 1957, Kathleen was married to Edward T. Shannon, of New Jersey, at St. Leo's Church. They relocated to New Jersey, where they started their family. Edward's work with Exxon took them to Houston, Texas, on Feb. 19, 1972. In Houston, Kathleen was an active member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and worked in the children's department at Sears where she eventually retired. She remained an active member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church until moving to Katy, Texas, in January 2017.
Kathleen's husband, Edward T. Shannon, died Oct. 3, 1983. Infant children, Margaret and James; brothers, Bernard, Gerald, James, Joseph, Leo and Terrance Dougherty; and a sister, Mary Bambrick, also preceded her in death.
Kathleen will be greatly missed by her son, Thomas Shannon and wife, Joanne; daughter, Mary Kate Shannon; grandchildren, Katelyn and Ryan Shannon; and Margaret and Tara Brod; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Kathleen's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with visitation beginning at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a funeral Mass at noon in Church of St. Leo the Great.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 6, 2020