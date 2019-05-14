Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen F. Gavin. View Sign Service Information Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc. 20 South Main Street Plains , PA 18705 (570)-823-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen F. Gavin, 68, of Plains Twp., passed away Sunday afternoon, May 12, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, after a courageous battle against cancer.



Born in the Hudson section of Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Regina Mattick Gavin.



Kathy was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1968, and was employed by Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority, held a real estate license in Florida, worked for Montgomery Ward in Florida and Scranton, and last for Turkey Hill Mini Markets for many years, lastly as store manager in Forty Fort.



She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. Kathy was an eye donor in the hopes that she could give the gift of sight to someone less fortunate.



Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Maureen "Molly" Williams, and her best friend, Suzanne Leseberg.



Surviving are her sister, Eileen Mullay and her husband, Carl, Pringle; brothers, James and his wife, Deborah, Dallas; William and his wife, Zanetta, Richmond, Kent.; David, Wilkes-Barre; Patrick and his wife, Tina, Wilkes-Barre; John and his wife, Donna, Maryland; and Mark and his wife, Joeann, Shavertown; many nieces and nephews; and her feline babies, Bella and Maggie.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, with the Rev. James J. Walsh, pastor, officiating.



The parish rosary group will pray the rosary in the church 30 minutes before Mass. All are invited to attend.



Private interment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp., at the convenience of the family.



Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whiskers World c/o, 100 William St., Plains Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whiskers World c/o, 100 William St., Plains Twp.

