Kathleen "Kitty" Peard Ishley entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, surrounded by many of her family members.
The loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother lived to the ripe age of 91. She was proud of this fact and proud to have worked her entire life until the age of 85, with many of those years being for CVS-Caremark.
Gramma Kitty will be remembered by her children and grandchildren as a tough woman that took care of business and did not sugar-coat a thing. The big moments in our lives will not be the same without her, however we know that her husband and our beloved Poppy, Frank Ishley, was anxiously awaiting her arrival.
Kathleen has six siblings, Charles, William, Richard, Nancy, Doreen, and Marian, all of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a great-grand daughter, Gracie Rinehimer.
She is survived by many, including two daughters, Kathy A. Grabowski and husband, John; and Doreen L. Grabowski and husband, Jeff; as well as nine grandchildren, Kimberly Shiner, and husband, Howard; Deanna Milazzo and Eric; Shannon Musto and husband, Joseph; Jennifer Layland; Nancy Vida and husband, Stephen; Stacie Rinehimer and husband, Brad; Justin Grabowski and Kristen; Jenna Seaman and husband, Derek; and Lindsey Grabowski and Kris.
Kathleen also has 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way and eight great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Services will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019