Kathleen M. (Mom Eck) Kruczek, 70, formerly of the Lyndwood section of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.
Born in Pottsville on July 18, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dolly Salm, and Donald and Geraldine (Mazzio) Salm Fluck.
Kathy enjoyed cooking, reading, arts and crafts and traveling, but most of all she enjoyed spending her time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Eddy Smith; a brother, Gene Barbetta.
Surviving are her husband, David Crofcheck; daughter, Jossalyn Eck; son, Justin Eck and his wife, Billie Jo; grandchildren, Justin Jr., Anthony, Hannah Eck, Stephen Stefanski, Kenny and Saraya Howells; great-granddaughter, Audrey; sisters, Karleen Hemerly Fluck-Kroll (Mark), and Bonnie Salm; brothers, Robert (Linda); Frank (Annette); and Joseph Salm; several nieces, nephews and her companion, Thomas Williams.
The family would like to send a special "thank you" to both her husband, David and her companion, Thomas, for the dedicated care they both gave to Kathy throughout her illness.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to her son, Justin Eck.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 23, 2020