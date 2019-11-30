|
Kathleen M. Schultz, 59, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1960, a daughter of the late Dr. John G. Schultz and Shirley Steckroat Schultz. A graduate of Bishop O'Reilly High School and the University of Scranton, she was employed for many years by the Gallery of Sound. Kathleen provided loving care for her parents in their later years.
Surviving are her brother, John G. Schultz Jr. and his husband, Phillip Burgess, New York City; sister, Kimberly Schultz; brother-in-law, Carlo Florio; niece, Violet Florio; and nephew, Roman Florio, all of Collingswood, N.J.; aunt, Rosemary Thompson; and cousin, Sharon Keen.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Private interment will be held in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York City. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 30, 2019