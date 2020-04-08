|
Kathleen P. Keating, 82, of Plymouth, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Aug. 1937, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Williams Kennedy. Born and raised in Plymouth, she was a 1955 graduate of Plymouth High School and a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Business School. Before retirement, she worked as a secretary at Shady Electric, Hanover, and at both St. Vincent's and All Saints Parish rectories, Plymouth.
Throughout her life, she was an active member of both St. Vincent's and All Saints parishes' Altar and Rosary Society, Mother's Club of Holy Child Elementary School, Bishop O'Reilly High School and various other church activities.
She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, watch Hallmark TV, do crafts and spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and John; and sister, Patricia.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Edward; daughter, Kathleen Gass (John), Plymouth; sons, Edward (Melinda), Bryans Road, Md.; and Paul, Philadelphia; grandchildren, Kristen (Dave) Williams; Jeremy (Erynn) Keating; Samantha (Austin) Schrauder; Joshua Keating; and Michael Keating; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, Austin, Keegan, Jackson, Iris, Brady and Piper; sister, Ruthann Kennedy, Plymouth; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will be held later in the year.
Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
The family would like to thank the staff, doctors, nurses and all the aides of Riverstreet Manor over the last two years who took such wonderful and excellent care of our mother. God bless you all.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 8, 2020