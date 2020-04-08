Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Keating
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen P. Keating


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen P. Keating Obituary
Kathleen P. Keating, 82, of Plymouth, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Aug. 1937, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Williams Kennedy. Born and raised in Plymouth, she was a 1955 graduate of Plymouth High School and a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Business School. Before retirement, she worked as a secretary at Shady Electric, Hanover, and at both St. Vincent's and All Saints Parish rectories, Plymouth.

Throughout her life, she was an active member of both St. Vincent's and All Saints parishes' Altar and Rosary Society, Mother's Club of Holy Child Elementary School, Bishop O'Reilly High School and various other church activities.

She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, watch Hallmark TV, do crafts and spend time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and John; and sister, Patricia.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Edward; daughter, Kathleen Gass (John), Plymouth; sons, Edward (Melinda), Bryans Road, Md.; and Paul, Philadelphia; grandchildren, Kristen (Dave) Williams; Jeremy (Erynn) Keating; Samantha (Austin) Schrauder; Joshua Keating; and Michael Keating; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, Austin, Keegan, Jackson, Iris, Brady and Piper; sister, Ruthann Kennedy, Plymouth; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will be held later in the year.

Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

The family would like to thank the staff, doctors, nurses and all the aides of Riverstreet Manor over the last two years who took such wonderful and excellent care of our mother. God bless you all.

To submit condolences to Kathleen's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -