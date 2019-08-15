Home

Hugh P Boyle Funeral Home
416 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-0894
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA
View Map
Kathleen Salvo


1948 - 2019
Kathleen Salvo Obituary
Kathleen Salvo of Shavertown passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center; Plains Twp.

Born Dec. 19, 1948, in Kingston, she was the daughter of Jean McDonough Cawley and the late George Cawley.

Kathleen was a graduate of Kingston High School and was employed by the former Peoples National Bank, Narrows Shopping Center, Edwardsville, for over 35 years as the supervisor of the bank's tellers. She was later employed by Dr. William Rubin VMD, West Side Veterinary Hospital, Kingston, until her retirement.

Kathleen was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston. She was known for her great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and cherished the companionship of her two German Shepherds, Zeba and Gus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Salvo, on May 12, 2005.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her sister, Jean Miller, Forty Fort; brother, George Cawley and his wife, Susan, Kingston; nieces, Nichole Heatherman (David) and Tanya Heatherman (Mark); nephew, James Roberts; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Mass of Christian will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, North Maple Avenue, Kingston, with the Rev. Joseph J. Mosley as celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may visit with family from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

A luncheon will be held at Theo's restaurant, Mercer Avenue, Kingston, following the funeral service; all are welcome.

Memorial contributions in Kathleen's name may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

To send condolences to the family or for information, please visit the funeral home's website, www.hughpboyleandsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 15, 2019
