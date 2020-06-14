Home

McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Kathryn J. (Kitty) Burke

Kathryn J. (Kitty) Burke Obituary
Kathryn (Kitty) J. Burke, 85, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully at her home on June 10, 2020.

Born Dec. 11, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Edward J. and Emma Perschau Burke.

Kitty was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Ashley. She was employed by Bell Telephone in New England for more than 30 years before retiring.

Kitty was preceded in death by brothers, Bishop James C. Burke, OPDD; Paul; Bernard F.; the Rev. Edward J., OFM; Gerard R.; Karl M.; and Donald G. Burke; a sister, Patricia Bratton; and great-nephew, Michael Quiet.

Kitty leaves behind a sister-in-law, Patricia Burke, Fairview Heights, Ill.; niece, Judith and her husband, Dave Quiet; nephews, Patrick Bratton; Michael and his wife Lori Burke; and Joseph and his wife, Donna Burke; a great-niece, great-nephews, other family and friends.

A private burial is planned.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Kathryn's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2020
