Kathryn "Tootsie" Kastelan Graham, 92, passed into eternal life, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Edwardsville on Sept. 25, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Tanchak Kastelan. Kathryn was a graduate of Edwardsville High School and a majorette. She was employed by Blue Ribbon Bakery, Old River Road Bakery, and for many years in the garment industry as a seamstress. She also worked for the Phillies organization in Clearwater, Fla.



Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alexander "Happy" Graham; sister, Irene Osolinsky; and great-grandchildren, Kathryn Cook and Brandyn Robbins.



Surviving are her daughters, Christine Adamski (Leo), Alice Moser (Donald); son, Andrew Michaels (Mary Ann); brother, Nicholas Kastelan (Nancy); her beloved granddaughters, Janet Brower (Chad), Christine Ferenchick (Gary), Karen Robbins (Thomas), Tanya Cook (Michael) and Marisa Michaels; grandsons, Jason and Todd Moser; as well as her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Megan, Madison, Michael, Sofia, Cameron, Lily, Ben and Jake.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Requiem service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 93 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Interment will be in St. Vladimir's Cemetery, Lopez. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Panahida service is at 6 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn's memory to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 93 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville, PA 18704. Published in Citizens' Voice from June 2 to June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary