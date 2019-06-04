|
Kathryn "Tootsie" Kastelan Graham, 92, passed into eternal life Friday, May 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Requiem service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 93 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Interment will be in St. Vladimir's Cemetery, Lopez. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Panahida service is at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn's memory to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 93 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville, PA 18704.
