Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
93 Zerby Ave.,
Edwardsville, PA
Kathryn Kastelan "Tootsie" Graham

Kathryn Kastelan "Tootsie" Graham Obituary
Kathryn "Tootsie" Kastelan Graham, 92, passed into eternal life Friday, May 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Requiem service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 93 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Interment will be in St. Vladimir's Cemetery, Lopez. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Panahida service is at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn's memory to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 93 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 4, 2019
