Kathryne J. Lapinski-Pumilia, 64, of Depot Street, Glen Lyon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, after a lengthy illness.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late James and Maureen Lapinski. She lived in Glen Lyon for the past 15 years and previously in Florida for many years where she worked as a security guard for Epcot Center, Disney World, until retiring in 2005.

She is survived by her children, Ralph DiNome, Harrisburg; James DiNome and wife, Melissa, New Hyde Park, N.Y.; and Pamela DiNome, Glen Lyon; six granddaughters; a grandson; a great-grandson; a brother, James Lapinski, New Jersey; and a sister, Susan Lapinski, Florida.

Viewing and visitation hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. At 1 p.m., a prayer service will be conducted by the Rev. James R. Nash, pastor of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 19, 2019
