Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Kathy Bee Tingler

Kathy Bee Tingler Obituary

Kathy Bee Tingler, 48, of Dallas, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Born Feb. 1, 1972, she was the daughter of the late Berlin and Kathylene Sager Tingler and was a graduate of Gilmer County High School and WVU at Parkensburg.

She worked in the home health care services, Uber and Lyft. She loved Jesus, animals and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Eddie Wright and Evan Tingler.

Surviving are a special boyfriend, Ryan Kennedy; and their foster son, Connor Powell. Also by sisters, Ellen Rumbold (Jeff); and Edith Elliott (Steve); brothers, Earlen and Ernie Tingler (Sandi); and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

In accordance with her wishes, Kathy will be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Online condolences can be made to Disquefuneralhome.com.


