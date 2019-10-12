|
Katie Brace, 62, of Brace, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Katie was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed time with family and friends. She passionately ran her business, Brace's Stables, where she had the opportunity to share her love of horses and the outdoors with many.
Katie had a vibrant personality and lightened the lives of all she came in contact with.
Surviving are her partner of 19 years, Bob Rosengrant; her children, Judd Brace and his wife, Jessica; Steven Brace; and Lauren Brace,; grandchildren, Avery Brace, Logan Brace and Josie Brace. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Gillette; and sister Kathleen (Charlie) Gillette.
There will be a celebration of life service that will be determined at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 12, 2019