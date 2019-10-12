Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Brace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Brace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Brace Obituary
Katie Brace, 62, of Brace, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Katie was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed time with family and friends. She passionately ran her business, Brace's Stables, where she had the opportunity to share her love of horses and the outdoors with many.

Katie had a vibrant personality and lightened the lives of all she came in contact with.

Surviving are her partner of 19 years, Bob Rosengrant; her children, Judd Brace and his wife, Jessica; Steven Brace; and Lauren Brace,; grandchildren, Avery Brace, Logan Brace and Josie Brace. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Gillette; and sister Kathleen (Charlie) Gillette.

There will be a celebration of life service that will be determined at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.