Kay Brozena, 90, of Hanover Twp., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Wesley Village, Pittston.
Born May 29, 1929, in Plymouth Twp., she was the daughter of the late John Skubanich and Anastasia Boyko Skubanich. She attended Harter High School and was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Kay was a member of St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church Ladies Auxiliary in past years.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Roxanne's Dress Company as a seamstress.
Kay's life was centered on providing a warm and loving home for her family. She was an extraordinary cook and baker and took great pleasure in making beautiful afghans for not only her family but many friends as well. Kay was simply the heart of her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Edward C. Brozena, who passed away on January 2, 2020; sisters, Anne Phillips and Mary McDermott; and brothers, Frank Skubanich and Michael Skubanich.
Surviving are her loving children, Jeanne Brozena, Hanover Twp.; Nancy Walker, Plains Twp.; and Edward J. Brozena and his partner, Ida Hudak, Plymouth; grandchildren, Michael Walker and his wife, Holly; Erik Walker, and his wife, Lauren; Tiffany Williams and her husband, Ryan; and Robyn Brozena; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday in All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.
Family and friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 West Main Street, Plymouth.
Contributions, if desired, can be made to the in Kay's memory.
Kay's family would especially like to thank the nurses and staff at Wesley Village and Sacred Heart Hospice for their care and compassion.
To submit online condolences Kay's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 19, 2020