Keith Brown Obituary

Keith Brown, 52, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, when cancer overtook him.

Keith was born Aug. 4, 1967, to the late James Brown and Ruth Hall.

Keith will be remembered most for his love for the outdoors and fishing. He always had a smile and was happy in life. He enjoyed all things technology and mechanics and will be greatly missed.

Keith was preceded in death by daughter, Melanie Brown; and brotherm Kelly Brown.

Keith is survived by his daughter, Malynda Brown and her fiancé, James Spinelli; and grandchildren, Michael, Jayce, James Jr. and Maliyah Spinelli, all of Plains Twp.; wife, Joni Brown; stepchildren, Russell Bezdziecki; and Sonya Anthony and husband, Chris, and their daughters, Madison and Mackenzie; brother, James Brown and his wife, Cora; sister, Michelle Brown; nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles.

Services will be held privately by the family.


