Keith C. "K.C." Cragle, 91, of Nanticoke and formerly Hunlock Creek, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing Center, Nanticoke, where he was a resident.
He and his wife, Shirley, resided at Birchwood for the past two years and previously Park Towers, since 2014.
Born June 12, 1928, he was a son of the late Harold and Enid Cease Cragle. He was self-employed as a tree surgeon, operating KC Tree Surgeons, Hunlock Creek, for over 60 years. KC will be remembered by all as a hard worker, generous and kind and a friend to everyone he met.
Surviving are his wife, the former Shirley Waters; stepchildren, David Baron and wife, Beverly "Bunny," Sarasota, Fla.; Deborah Baron, Hanover Twp., and her fiancé, Scott Symons; and Dale Baron and wife, Debra, Hunlock Creek; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Roger C. Noss Jr., pastor of Mount Moriah United Methodist Charge , officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Walnut St., Berwick.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020