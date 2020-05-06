Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Cragle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith C. "K.C." Cragle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith C. "K.C." Cragle Obituary
Keith C. "K.C." Cragle, 91, of Nanticoke and formerly Hunlock Creek, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing Center, Nanticoke, where he was a resident.

He and his wife, Shirley, resided at Birchwood for the past two years and previously Park Towers, since 2014.

Born June 12, 1928, he was a son of the late Harold and Enid Cease Cragle. He was self-employed as a tree surgeon, operating KC Tree Surgeons, Hunlock Creek, for over 60 years. KC will be remembered by all as a hard worker, generous and kind and a friend to everyone he met.

Surviving are his wife, the former Shirley Waters; stepchildren, David Baron and wife, Beverly "Bunny," Sarasota, Fla.; Deborah Baron, Hanover Twp., and her fiancé, Scott Symons; and Dale Baron and wife, Debra, Hunlock Creek; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Roger C. Noss Jr., pastor of Mount Moriah United Methodist Charge , officiating.

Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Walnut St., Berwick.

For information or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -