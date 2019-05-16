Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. 1044 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 (570)-288-9341 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. 1044 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. 1044 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keith George Mattern, 63, of Forty Fort, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was the loving husband of Rebecca "Becky" Blake Mattern of Forty Fort.



Keith was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Oct. 30, 1955, the son of the late George Wade Mattern and Dorothy Anna Mason Mattern Bledsoe.



He attended Lehigh University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Keith worked for PPL at Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant for 38 years until he retired in 2015.



Keith was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and general hobbyist, and everything like that. Keith enjoyed learning and trying new things and was always coming up with new projects and adventures. His latest adventures involved creating a private drone company with his son called Looking Glass Drone Services and learning how to make his own shoes.



Keith was actively involved in youth sports in the valley, from coaching little league baseball, coaching youth hockey, coaching travel hockey, and the development of the Wyoming Valley West Club hockey program. He was lovingly referred to as "Co-Key" (Coach Keith) by those that he coached throughout the years. He also tried his hand at playing hockey and was a member on various adult league teams at the Pittston ice rink. Goalie was his favorite position.



Keith was preceded in death by his father, George Wade Mattern; his mother, Dorothy Anna Mason Mattern Bledsoe; and his stepfather, William Bledsoe.



He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Becky; his son, Dustin Blake Mattern; and his stepchildren, Adam Scott Ball and Kelly Nicole Ball; anad in addition, his brothers, Glenn Wade Mattern (Susan), Schecksville; and Todd Paul Mattern, Denver, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Kathy Przybysz, Wheeling, W.Va.; Teri Cohagan (Bill), Columbus, Ohio; Mary Kay Mowrer (Steve), Gordonville; Diane Mattman (Steve), St. Augustine, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Dan Blake (Heide), Fort Collins, Colo.; and Don Blake (Esther), Aiken, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews that he was very fond of and enjoyed spending time with. His nieces and nephews referred to him as the crazy or fun uncle.



Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine officiating. The interment will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148; or the .



For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at

