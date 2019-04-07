Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith L. Irace. View Sign

Keith L. Irace, 80, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.



He was a graduate of West Pittston High School, and attended Penn State and Rutgers University. He served with the Marine Corps Reserves, and was a life member of the American Legion. He was director of manufacturing engineering for Fedders Corp Illinois.



Keith resided in West Pittston and Dunellen, N.J., and Effingham, Ill., before retiring to Sun City Hilton Head Bluffton, S.C.



Keith is survived by his wife of 42 years, Eileen; his son, Michael and wife Theresa; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Daley and Peter, Briarciff Manor, N.Y.; sister, Dixie Corcoran, Bridgewater, N.J.; brothers, Richard and wife, Ann, Wilkes-Barre; Robert, Exeter; Allan, Harding; and Dennis and wife, Jean of Leesburg, Fla.; and many more nieces and nephews.



Keith was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Dorothy (Daggett) Irace; brothers, Dorman and Delbert; sisters, Ann and Diana; and step-daughter, Kim Manganaro.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to in memory of Keith. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.





Keith L. Irace, 80, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.He was a graduate of West Pittston High School, and attended Penn State and Rutgers University. He served with the Marine Corps Reserves, and was a life member of the American Legion. He was director of manufacturing engineering for Fedders Corp Illinois.Keith resided in West Pittston and Dunellen, N.J., and Effingham, Ill., before retiring to Sun City Hilton Head Bluffton, S.C.Keith is survived by his wife of 42 years, Eileen; his son, Michael and wife Theresa; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Daley and Peter, Briarciff Manor, N.Y.; sister, Dixie Corcoran, Bridgewater, N.J.; brothers, Richard and wife, Ann, Wilkes-Barre; Robert, Exeter; Allan, Harding; and Dennis and wife, Jean of Leesburg, Fla.; and many more nieces and nephews.Keith was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Dorothy (Daggett) Irace; brothers, Dorman and Delbert; sisters, Ann and Diana; and step-daughter, Kim Manganaro.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to in memory of Keith. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations