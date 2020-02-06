|
Keith Patrick Dwyer, 61, of Ocean View, Del., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, son to the late Kenneth and Elizabeth Hartzel Dwyer. Keith worked at Key Impact Sales & Systems for 35 years; a company that he built from the ground up with partners Daniel Cassidy and Anthony Odorisio.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Abiageal Grace Dwyer; and brother, Gary Dwyer.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Kristen Dwyer, his children, Ryan Dwyer and partner, Jamie Swan; Shane and wife, Sara Chace Dwyer; his stepdaughter, Betsy and husband, Alonzo Johnson; and brothers, Wayne and wife, Joan Dwyer; and William and wife, Cindy Dwyer. He was the proud, loving and supportive grandfather, warmly known as Pop-O, of four grandchildren, Garrett Swan; Alana Johnson; Madelyn Dwyer; and Warren Chace Dwyer.
Keith was a great person; a wonderful family man with terrific work ethic and awesome sense of humor. Those who were lucky enough to know Keith will cherish the great and funny memories made with him.
His family and friends are invited to celebrate Keith's life from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 16, at Luke's Grille, Stevensville, Md.
Keith's dog, Fritz, brought a renewed sense of joy to his life and they instantly became inseparable.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tree of Life Pet Sanctuary home of Chesapeake Cats and Dogs http://www.chesapeakecatsanddogs.org/.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020