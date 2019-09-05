Home

Keith T. Berlew Obituary
Keith T. Berlew, 64, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 1, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas, where he had been a resident for the past two years.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Ernest G. and Marie Hobbs Berlew.

Keith was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1973, and was employed by InterMetro, Wilkes-Barre, and Trans-Med Ambulance, Luzerne.

Keith belong to numerous social clubs including the Spectators Club at Patte's Sports Bar and Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Zellock; brothers, Ernest Berlew III and Craig Berlew; and his nephew, Eric Berlew.

Surviving are his daughter, Alexandra Hughes and her husband, Jonathan, Swoyersville; sons, Matthew Berlew, Richmond, Va.; and Craig Berlew, Mountain Top; brothers, Jeff Berlew and his wife, Lisa, Wilkes-Barre; Homer Berlew and his wife, Sandy, Shavertown; sisters, Carol Burke and her husband, Thomas; Marietta Sninsky; and Joann Smith, all of Wilkes-Barre; and Donna Berlew and her partner, Kim Regan, Forty Fort; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Keith's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 63 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

For additional information, or to leave Keith's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 5, 2019
