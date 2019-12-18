|
Kelly Jean Miller, 49, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in the comfort of her home after a long battle with ALS.
She was born in Kingston on June 15, 1970.
She was the daughter of the late Jean Coleman and William Wright Sr. Kelly attended GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Over the course of her life, Kelly worked as a CNA for various nursing homes, and as the service coordinator for Diamond Triumph Auto Glass. In addition, she was a faithful member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and was dedicated to her work as church secretary for 10 years. Kelly enjoyed being a wife, mother and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, the late Jean Coleman and her stepfather, the late William Wright Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 31 years, Brian J. Miller Sr.; daughter, Alethea L. Hall; sons, Brian J. Miller Jr., Jamelle A. Miller and Byron T. Miller; grandchildren, Braylon Evans, Jazaiah McCoy, Giada McCoy, Christian Miller, Serenity Miller, Caleb Miller, Liam Hall, Lailah Hall, Louis Hall and Yahir Santana; brothers, Thomas Wright and Britt Coleman; sister, Natasha Coleman; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Home going services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Mount Zion Baptist Church, 105 Hill St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may pay their respects from 9 to 11 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Michael Brewster, pastor.
Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to alsa.org or The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 18, 2019