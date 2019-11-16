|
|
Kelly Nealon Connelly died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, with her loving family by her side.
She was born Sept. 2, 1960, in Wilkes-Barre to the late Robert and Marion Conrad Nealon. Kelly graduated from Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1978.
Kelly worked at Tony Gallis State Farm Insurance. She loved spending time at the beach, visiting the clear blue waters of the Bahamas and the green cliff sides of Ireland, watching her favorite movie, "It's a Wonderful Life," and sharing in her family's love of Notre Dame football.
Known to family and friends as a passionate, caring person, Kelly will be lovingly remembered.
She is survived by her husband, Pat; two sons, Patrick and Sean; sister, Katie Rusak and her husband, John; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lehman Family Funeral Services Inc., 689 Hazle Ave. Wilkes-Barre.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 1 to service time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor or making a memorial donation to Temple University Lung Center. Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information, to leave the family a condolence or to view a video tribute.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 16, 2019