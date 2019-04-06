Ken Gordon (Akiva), of Israel, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken (Akiva) Gordon.
Shiva will be observed at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Nathan Brown, 207 Pollock Drive, Jenkins Twp., Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for additional information.
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 6, 2019