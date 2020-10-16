Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
Kendra Darienzo, 25, of Ashley, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Scranton, she is survived by her mother and the daughter of the late Anthony Darienzo. She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School. She was employed by Primo Hoagies, Wilkes-Barre Twp.

Surviving are her fiancé; Joseph Gubitosi; and her son, Joseph Gubitosi Jr.; siblings, Elaine Shea and her husband, Gary, Fort Wayne, Ind.; Jason Darienzo, Ransom; Jennifer Darienzo, Ransom; Anthony Darienzo, West Pittston; Angel Darienzo, West Pittston; Sierra Darienzo, Florida; Destiny Darienzo, Scranton; Bruce Truscott, West Pittston; Cynthia Truscott, Scranton; Christine Vogel, Exeter; Sandra Vogel, Wyoming; mother-in-law, Diane Bennett, Ashley; numerous nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles.

Kendra joins her fathers, Anthony Darienzo and Christopher Vogel, in eternal peace and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., with the Rev Alan Reiman of the Cross-Valley Assembly of God Church, Forty Fort.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.metcalfeshaver.com.


