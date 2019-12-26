|
Kenneth A. Thomas, 80, of Weatherly, entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Medical Center, Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Oct. 4, 1939, in Nanticoke, he was a son of the late John R. and Carrie Pease Thomas.
Ken was a graduate of Fairview High School, Mountain Top, Class of 1957. He worked for Acme Markets for 26 years as a manager. In 1983, he became an owner/operator of an independent tractor trailer delivering throughout the country until his retirement in 1999.
Ken was a 32nd degree mason of Masonic Lodge 655, Wilkes-Barre, for 50 years and was past master in 1972 and 1973.
He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Free Masonry-Caldwell Consistory of Bloomsburg.
Ken was a member of the White Haven United Methodist Church.
Ken enjoyed classic cars and motorcycles. He was a member of the Hazle Park Car Club and the Flying Aces Motorcycle Club of Rockport.
Ken was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his brothers, John W. and Joseph Thomas; and his sister, Tibetha Jankowski.
Ken is survived by his wife, the former Rosemarie Lipovsky; daughter Kim Caswell and husband, James, Mount Cobb; grandchildren, Julie Caswell, West Chester; James Caswell Jr., Harrisburg; and Carrie Caswell, Levittown; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday in White Haven United Methodist Church, 900 Buffalo St., White Haven.
Memorial donations may be made to White Haven United Methodist Church, PO Box 331, White Haven, PA 18661. McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 26, 2019