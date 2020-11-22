Home

Kenneth (Kenny) Chamberlain Jr.


1987 - 2020
Kenneth (Kenny) Chamberlain Jr. Obituary

Kenneth (Kenny) Chamberlain Jr. passed away unexpectedly earlier this month at the age of 33.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of Kenneth L. Chamberlain Sr. of Shavertown and the late Carolyn Lauer Chamberlain of Shavertown.

Kenny was born April 7, 1987, grew up in Shavertown, and was most recently living in Wilkes-Barre. He was a graduate of Dallas High School and during his time there enjoyed snowboarding, playing soccer, baseball and spending time with his friends.

Kenny loved animals, especially his cat, Walter. He was known for his sharp wit and sense of humor. Kenny was the life of every party and could light up a room. However, those who knew him in the past few years knew of his personal struggles.

Preceding Kenny in death is his loving mother, Carolyn; and his grandparents May and Donald Chamberlain, Dallas, Paul and Mary Lauer, Shavertown.

He will be sadly missed by his father and stepmother, Kenneth and Cindy Chamberlain, Shavertown; step-grandmother, June Simms, Larksville; sister and brother-in-law, Michael and Christine Binkley, West Chester; stepbrother, Steven Pick, Shavertown; step brother and sister-in-law, Dennis Pick and Elizabeth England, and nephew, Miles Pick, College Park, Md.; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to The Salvation Army Adult Rehab Center.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.


