Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Adonizio Funeral Home LLC
251 William St.
Pittston, PA
Kenneth Collins


1931 - 2020
Kenneth Collins Obituary

Kenneth Collins, 88, of Pittston, passed away at home Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Born in Moosic on Aug. 18, 1931, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Burnside Collins.

Kenneth attended Taylor schools and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a woodworker, having worked for Frank's Custom Cabinetry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Collins.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Isabel Shotwell Collins; sons, Ken Collins Jr. and his wife, Donna; and Gary Collins and his wife, Dorothy, all of Pittston; grandchildren, Nadine Garrison and her husband, Carl; Kenneth Collins III and his wife, Barb; Edward Collins and his wife, Lynn; Gary Collins Jr. and his wife, Jenn; and Robbie Collins and his wife, Amiee; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Lyam, Levi, Paislee and Asher.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, following the CDC guidelines. Face masks are required and social distancing must be followed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting Kenneth's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


