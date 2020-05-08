|
Kenneth D. Fisher, 83, of Houston, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Born April 19, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of James T. and Mary Metzo Fisher.
Ken was a graduate of St. John's School and St. Mary's High School, Class of 1954. He completed his Bachelor of Arts degree at King's College, Wilkes-Barre, where he was active in the Debating Society. He received a Master of Arts degree from Fordham University and performed doctoral studies at the State University of New York, Binghamton.
On Aug. 13, 1960, Ken married Marina Moyles. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this coming August.
Early in his 50-year teaching career, Ken taught at Woodbridge High School and Edison Junior High School, New Jersey. He then became a professor at Misericordia University, Dallas, and chaired the English department. He completed his teaching career at Penn State University, Lehman, where he was a beloved professor and a multiple-time recipient of the annual Hayfield Award for teaching excellence and contributions to the general welfare of the student body.
In addition to his many years in higher education, Ken taught business communications for twenty years to the staffs of leading national accounting firms and corporations.
Ken and Marina spent the majority of their married life in Wilkes-Barre but also enjoyed their early years of marriage in Plainfield, N.J., and some memorable years in Wilmington, N.C., in the 1990s. In 2015, they moved to Houston, Texas.
Ken was a lifetime educator and a connoisseur of literature, film and The New York Times crossword puzzle. He loved sports and was a long-time fan of the New York Yankees, the New York Giants and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
His brothers, Bernard and James, preceded him in death.
Ken will be greatly missed by his wife, Marina; his four children, Ken Fisher and his wife, Sarah, Houston, Texas; Ellen Lisman and her husband, John, Wilkes-Barre; Donald Fisher and his companion, Tina Bach, Sewell, N.J.; and Megan Stauffer and her husband, Randy, Elkhart, Ind.; grandchildren, Henry and George Fisher; John Kenneth; Maureen and Cal Lisman; Tyler and Evan Fisher; and Reegan, Caitlin and Kiran Stauffer; and other family and friends.
A private family service with interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women with Children Program, 310 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612.
