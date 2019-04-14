Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. Burkel Sr.. View Sign

Kenneth E. Burkel Sr., 84, of West Pittston, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus, Pittston.



Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Theodore and Margaret Jenkins Burkel. He was a graduate of Pittston High School. He was co-owner and self-employed as a mechanic for many years at the Burkel Brothers Auto Service. Ken served in the United States Army.



He was a life member of the Pittston City Fire Department, Eagles Hose Company. Ken was the past master of Valley Lodge 499. Ken was an active member of the Irem Temple Shrine, having served as potentate in 1993. He was a member of the Motor Corps, serving seven years as director and also served as imperial rep. and president of the Pa. Shrine Association and Chairman of the Irem Circus.



Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, William, Sheldon, Theodore and Lee; sisters, Beverly, Margaret and Catherine.



Ken is survived by his sons, Kenneth Jr., West Pittston; Todd, Allentown; daughter, Laura Tokash and her companion, Joseph, Harding, sister Gail Joest and her husband, Frank, Stroudsburg; grandchildren, Tanya, Leonard, Renae, Izabella; several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Masonic Lodge will hold services at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave. in West Pittston.



Friends may call Tuesday from 5 until service time at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Irem Transportation Fund for Crippled Children Irem Shrine in Dallas at 64 Ridgway Drive in Dallas, PA 18612.





