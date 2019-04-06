Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth J. Best. View Sign

Kenneth J. Best, 71, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late Patrick and Edna Soltyiak. He was a graduate of Pittston High School.



Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot as a career firefighter for 28 years. Ken was a life member of the Pittston Fire Dept., the Niagra Engine #2 and was treasurer and also served on the board of directors of the Fireman's Relief Association. He was also the former Assistant Fire Chief for the City of Pittston, and a member of the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, and served in the Army Reserves for many years.



After his retirement, Ken enjoyed working for Motor World as it gave him time to enjoy meeting up with his friends. He was an avid Penguins fan.



His greatest joy was caring for his family.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, James and John Best, and sister, Patsy Mazur.



Ken is survived by his wife of 33 years the former Susan Monk; son, Kevin Best and his wife, Stephanie, Pittston; daughter, Caitlin, Pittston; brother Terry Best and his wife, Dorthea, Pittston; sister, Maryann VanLuvender Duryea; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; fellow firefighters and friends.



A blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday at the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave. in West Pittston with the Rev. Louis Kaminski officiating.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Internment will be held at the convenience of the family.



The family would like to thank the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, Pittston City Fire Dept. and the Hughestown Fire Department for their support.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be sent to the Northeast Sight Services at 1825 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA 18643 or the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, 83 S. Main St., Pittston, PA 18640 or the Pittston City Fire Dept., 20 Kennedy St., Pittston, PA 18640 or the Hughestown Fire Dept., 30 Center St., Hughestown, PA 18640.

