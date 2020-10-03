Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dean W Kriner Inc Funeral Home & Cremation Service
30 Two And A Half St
Benton, PA 17814
(570) 925-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Dohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. Dohl


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth L. Dohl Obituary

Kenneth L. Dohl, 53, of 47 Myrick St., Edwardsville, died at 8:15 p. m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at ManorCare Nursing Home, Kingston.

Born in Wilkes Barre on Aug. 2, 1967, he was the son of Virginia Lewis Dohl, with whom he resided, and the late Donald L. Dohl. He was a 1985 graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School.

Ken was employed by T. J. Maxx Co. warehouse in Pittston Township for over 15 years. He was a computer geek and also enjoyed gardening.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a sister Christina L. Dohl, Chester, Va.; two brothers, Kevin A. Dohl, Jenkins Twp.; Keith R. Dohl and his wife, Katherine, Chester, Va.; and two nieces, Kaitlyn Dohl and Kourey Dohl.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mossville Cemetery, Fairmount Twp.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner, Inc., Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benton.

Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -