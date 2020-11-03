Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Smoke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Lee Smoke Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Lee Smoke Jr. Obituary

Kenneth Lee Smoke Jr., 28, of Hughestown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Born in Kingston on Nov. 25, 1991, he was the son of Kenneth Lee Smoke Sr. and Linda Hoover Roche.

Ken was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and ITT technical school. He was employed by Aristocrat Gaming as a field service specialist, which he took great pride in.

He was an avid hunter and loved watching and playing all sports. He had a true love for baseball. He played local and travel softball, where he gained many close friends.

Above all else, he was a loving husband and Daddy.

Surviving are his wife, Brianna Purdy Smoke; and his pride and joy, his sons, Bryson James Smoke and Tucker William Smoke; father, Kenneth Lee Smoke Sr.; mother, Linda Hoover Roche and her husband, Jason Roche; mother-in-law, Sharon Purdy; and father-in-law, Richard Purdy; sister-in-law, Samantha Purdy and boyfriend, Jonathan Durkin; and nieces, Ryan Lynn and Elizabeth; Papa Pete Marcinkevich; grandmother, Priscilla Hoover; the entire Leyshon family; many loving cousins; and many friends that were like his brothers.

A walk-through visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance.

To leave an online condolence, visit Ken's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -