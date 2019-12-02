|
Kenneth M. Harding Jr., 57, of Centermoreland, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy Dymond Harding.
Surviving is his daughter, Mary Jane Harding; sister, Susan Harding Reeves; niece, Vicki Reeves; nephew, Stephen Reeves; uncle, Darrel Harding; and many cousins..
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309, Beaumont, Monroe Twp.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 2, 2019