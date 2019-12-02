Home

Nulton Funeral Home
SR 29 South
Beaumont, PA 18644
(570) 639-5115
Kenneth M. Harding Jr.

Kenneth M. Harding Jr. Obituary
Kenneth M. Harding Jr., 57, of Centermoreland, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy Dymond Harding.

Surviving is his daughter, Mary Jane Harding; sister, Susan Harding Reeves; niece, Vicki Reeves; nephew, Stephen Reeves; uncle, Darrel Harding; and many cousins..

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309, Beaumont, Monroe Twp.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

For information or to send condolences, please visit www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 2, 2019
