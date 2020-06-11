|
|
Kenneth M. McDonough, 71, of Duryea, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Teaneck, N.J., he was the son of the late Martin and Josephine Riodan McDonough and was a graduate of Teaneck High School, Class of 1966.
He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Dassault Falcon Jet, Teterboro, N.J.
Kenneth was a loving husband, father and pop pop, who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed building plastic classic car models.
He and his wife, the former Julia Hackett, would have celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Bobi Herrera and her husband, Ruben, Sterling, Va.; daughter, Missandra Kennedy and her fiance, Keith Yarnell, Duryea; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Noah, Missandra Lynn, Hayleigh and Gabriel; sister, Karen Ellery, Ashburn, Va.; brother, Robert McDonough and his wife, Cindy, Milton, Del.; and nieces and nephews.
Private military funeral services and interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Duryea. There will be no public viewing.
Arrangements are from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
To leave the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 11, 2020